CMA picks 16 to review markets law

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The board of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has constituted a panel of 16 leading domestic and international financial market lawyers and practitioners to review the financial markets law.

The panel will play a key advisory role to the board in exercising its mandate to ensure that capital markets law remains responsive to market realities and appropriately facilitative to evolving market expectations from both a domestic and international perspective.

In constituting the panellists, the board considered diversity, technical and professional background, track record, leadership and capacity to provide independent perspectives.

Extensive experience

Those appointed have expertise in capital markets law, commercial law, tax law, venture capital and private equity.

They also have extensive experience in Islamic finance, legislative drafting, domestic and regional investment banking and financial market operations expertise.

CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura said the Financial Law Review Panel will serve as a critical reference for the authority.

“The panel will aid in early identification of potential legislative gaps or challenges that could affect the functioning of the capital markets including as a consequence of ancillary legislation and proposed legal and regulatory reforms,” he said.

The panel meets two to four times annually and will appoint its chairperson during its inaugural meeting.