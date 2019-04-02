Samburu governor, 13 officers arraigned

Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal was today charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest before being released on a 150 million shillings bond or an alternative cash bail of 100 million shillings.

Lenolkulal was picked up by EACC detectives Tuesday early morning hours after the director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji approved his prosecution and 13 county officials over the loss of public funds amounting to over 84 million shillings.