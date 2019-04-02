English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Samburu governor, 13 officers arraigned

April 2, 2019
Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal was today charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest before being  released on a 150 million shillings  bond or an alternative cash bail of 100 million shillings.
Lenolkulal was picked up  by EACC detectives Tuesday early morning hours after the director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji approved his prosecution  and 13 county officials over the loss of public funds amounting to over 84 million shillings.

