Obstacles slow cheap housing

Fred Aminga @faminga

With more than 177,415 Kenyans registered through a portal for the “Boma Yangu” low-cost houses, legal challenges continue to lock a Sh5.5 billion lifeline for the project.

Resistance by Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) against deduction of 1.5 per cent of workers’ pay towards the new low-cost housing will slow down the project.

This denies the project Sh5.5 billion which the government was banking on to set up a National Housing Development Fund to be accessed through a tenant purchase scheme for low-income housing brackets.

Transparency

Through the deal, the government was to chop salaries by up to Sh5,000 before Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli went to court terming it unconstitutional, arguing that workers and employers were not consulted saying there is no guarantee of transparency during its implementation.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court latter suspended the 1.5 per cent levy on workers’ monthly pay for a National Housing Development Fund.

A spot check by Business Hub reveals that most human resource managers are yet to receive the green light to start deducting the funds even as some projects continue.

Big Four

“We have not received that memo. So we cannot deduct the cash and we are actually not aware when it is due,” said Janet Okoth, a human resource manager in Nairobi.

The housing project which is key pillar of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, was meant to curb housing shortage countrywide. With an annual shortage estimated between 150,000 and 200,000 units in urban areas, and more than 300,000 units in rural areas, and with the public and private sectors providing between 30,000 and 50,000 units per year, the demand is far from being met. In Nairobi alone, 60 per cent of those living in the capital are slum dwellers.