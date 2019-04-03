How ‘Ibuka’ plan seeks to unlock listing at the bourse

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya’s capital market lags behind Africa peers in Initial Public Offers (IPOs) and other secondary listings, with Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) experiencing drought and struggling to attract new listings.

However, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and other players in the market remain upbeat and now bank on the introduction of an incubator programme to help end drought at the Nairobi bourse which has gone nearly 10 years without recording any listing.

High growth

Under the Ibuka (Kiswahili word for emerge ) incubation and acceleration programme, NSE targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the potential for high growth in the near to medium term.

Ibuka is a non-trading bourse which NSE believes will help SMEs understand the way listed companies operate. It targets firms – that have not listed but are looking for immediate visibility and whose intention is to list through the capital market.

Under the Ibuka programme, preparation of registered companies is carried out in two phases, that is, the incubation phase, which involves enhancing the financial, technical, operational, commercial and strategic aspects of their businesses and the acceleration phase, where firms are enabled to raise capital through debt and equity market.

So far only four firms; Moad Capital, APT Commodities Ltd, Globetrotter Agency Ltd and Blue Nile Rolling Mills have been enlisted into the programme. More firms are expected to enrol with the NSE having earlier said that it expected 20 companies in the programme through the first quarter of this year.

Market players expect the plan launched last December to help increase the rate of listing on the bourse by offering firms a platform to raise funds and nurture themselves.

Paul Mwai, chairman Kenya Association of Stockbrokers and investment banks (KASIB), explains that the Ibuka programme was established by stakeholders in the capital market to prepare companies – deemed potential for listing but in one way or the other lack the requirements.

“Stakeholders who include NSE, KASIB and CMA established the programme with the objective nurturing companies and taking them through what it takes to list and raise funds using the NSE platform,” he says.

Mwai adds that lack of understanding of how the securities market operates, stringent requirements by the capital market and absence of credibility are some of the issues preventing potential companies from listing or coming to the bourse to raise funds for growth.

John Kirimi, Sterling Investment Capital director says that in advance countries, capital markets are used by firms – listed or not – to tap into cheap long-term funds as opposed taking bank loans. “The capital markets can be used effectively by individual and institutional investors to raise funds they may require for their strategic growth. Interestingly in Kenya most firms still go to the bank for loans which are expensive,” he adds.

Vision 2030

He says despite the huge potential to fund projects, especially Vision 2030 flagship projects only a few companies have expressed the willingness to use the platform to raise funds.

Most companies, he adds, fear going to NSE to access cheap funds because they fear disclosing their financial performance as it would expose past undoing to the taxman.

NSE Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Odundo, said the number of private companies seeking to list on the bourse are many, but they face challenges such as lack of detailed information and technical know-how of the listing journey and opportunities available on the capital markets.

“Our desire is for all local companies to emerge from their current status, stand out from their competition while realising their true potential,” he said recently while issuing Moad Capital an Ibuka Programme certificate.

He agreed that challenges exist but hastened to add that the capital market players are doing everything to tackle the bottlenecks, some of which Ibuka programme seeks to tackle.

The NSE boss said many institutions and individuals still do not understand operations of the stock market, adding that the securities exchange is in the process of expanding the marketing department to educate the public on the role of the bourse.

Regulatory Policy and Strategy director at CMA, Luke Ombara, said under the Ibuka programme, entrepreneurs can grow their visibility while enhancing brand recognition and business opportunities.

“The Ibuka programme intends to inculcate good governance, how to keep books of accounts, develop capabilities of how they can access capital markets as well as provide a roadmap to long term corporate sustainability,” he added.