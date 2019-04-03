Special fund to shore up lending to SMEs

Morris Aron @Morris_Aron

Plans to roll out a special fund that offers credit guarantees to Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) are at an advanced stage and will be launched before the end of the year.

Industry Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said that they are in consultation with the Central Bank of Kenya, financial institutions and other interested parties to find the most amicable way to ensure that MSMEs have access to credit on preferential terms.

“Consultations are underway and we plan to launch the fund before the end of the year. The government will guarantee the fund which will specifically cater for MSMEs by providing them with credit at terms that are workable,” said Munya on the sidelines of African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association 16th Conference.

Loan book

“We will also put in place laws and regulations to nudge players in the financial sector to lend a portion of their loan book to MSMEs,” he added.

The announcement is the strongest signal yet that the government is considering the plight of MSMEs who have been worst affected by access to working capital since the same government crowded them out as a side effect of the dominant position Treasury is playing in the fixed income market to raise money to fund her operations since the law capping interest rates was effected in 2016. The special fund was first mooted in 2017.

Since then, it has been back and forth with no clear way forward.

Among the proposed workings include a law to compel financial institutions to set aside 20 per cent of their loan book for MSMEs. Also to be included are stiff penalties for banks which do not follow the requirement.