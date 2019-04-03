Top fund managers seek deals with Kenyan firms

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Kenyan firms are set to seal major financing deals at the ongoing 16th annual African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) conference which closes today.

Major commitments are expected from the event which has brought into the country more than 500 top fund managers and strategic investors from across the globe, who collectively manage more than $1.5 trillion (Sh151.3 trillion) in assets.

The forum gives Kenya, as the host country, an upper hand to seal more and major deals based on the high number of local firms attending the conference on the back of the high-net value investors present. Yesterday, People Daily identified a number of entities that could shake the country’s private equity market.

Investment portfolio

Top industry players present include the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund (CTPF). The team is led by executive director Chuck Burbridge. It is one of the 30 representatives of major US pension and asset management funds on an initial mission to evaluate the investment potential and opportunities in infrastructure in Kenya. Collectively, these funds manage assets worth $1 trillion (Sh101 trillion).

According to CTPF chief investment officer Angela Miller-May, the fund has held talks with the National Social Security Fund on future collaboration.

“Once we settle into how much capacity we have, we will make the decision on how much and which areas to invest in Kenya,” Miller-May told People Daily.

Another major player is Catalyst Principal Partners. In November last year, Catalyst announced the close of its second fund focused on East Africa, having raised $155 million (Sh15.6 billion). Chief Executive Officer Paul Kavuma is leading his team in the Nairobi meeting where the private equity fund manager could seal a major deal with local entities.

“We expect Kenya to remain a leading attractive investment destination in the region with more capital coming into the country,” Kavuma said.

Also at the event is the Investment Fund for Developing Countries, which provides advisory services and risk capital to Danish companies wishing to do business in developing countries and emerging markets. Chief Executive Officer Torben Huss is in town with his team to scout for possible deals.

Fund’s madate

The fund oversees investment in close to 1,200 companies in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and parts of Europe, with committed investments totaling DKK 155 billion(Sh2.342 trillion) , of which the fund has contributed nearly DKK 17 billion(Sh256.9 billion).

US government’s development finance institution, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Managing Director William Pearce is also in town.

His presence presents Kenyan firms an opportunity to tap into the $1 billion (Sh100.9 billion) investment kitty launched in July 2018, under OPIC’s Connect Africa initiative.

Local private equity firm, Centum, is also in attendance and was yesterday meeting potential fund managers as it seeks to expand its investment portfolio.

Centum Investments Group Chief Executive Director James Mworia, said: “Our team is working closely with investors who are around to see possible deals that can materialise.”