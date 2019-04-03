Tuyisenge set to quit Gor in December as he denies recent transfer reports

The inevitability of Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge leaving the club on a free transfer next January is looming large with suitors circling around the Rwandan who enters the last seven months of his contract.

Tuyisenge will exploit the Bossman Ruling of 1995 to switch sides without any strings attached and probably pocket a hefty signing fee upon joining a new club.

The 29-year-old will consequently become the third big name to leave K’Ogalo on a free in less than two years as inventive midfielder Francis Kahata has already informed the club of his plans to leave in July.

Worryingly, the duo will follow Meddie Kagere out of the door on free moves as Gor’s lean finances hinder them from competing with moneyed clubs in the region.

Losing Tuyisenge will hugely dent K’Ogalo’s performances as the Rwandan has come up with important goals in big matches, notably, the CAF club championships where his tally of 10 goals is only second to legendary Peter Dawo’s 14.

A second-half penalty against Angolan outfit Petro Atletico steered Gor to the quarter-finals of CAF Confederation Cup where they are due to meet RS Berkane of Morocco in Nairobi this weekend. Congolese giants AS Vita have made Tuyisenge their top transfer target after losing their erstwhile striker Jean Marc Makasu Mundele to Berkane.

Tanzanian moneybags Simba Sports Club have also publicly expressed their delight at the Rwandan’s brilliance and would want to pair him with Kagere.

A number of clubs from Turkey, Cyprus and lower divisions of France have also made contact with Tuyisenge over the possibility of a move. The striker is, however, adamant that no club has tabled any tangible deal worth luring him out of K’Ogalo.

“I also read in the media that clubs want me or that I have signed pre-contracts but that is not true. I’m contracted to Gor Mahia until December and right now, my focus is to stay here and play well to help the team achieve the best we can this season,” said Tuyisenge, who signed for Gor in 2016 from Police of Rwanda.

“I have not seen any offer. Not from Gor Mahia to extend my stay or those clubs I’m associated with. I will just play until December then see what comes next. If my current team wants me to stay we will negotiate. Likewise if they don’t want me and someone else comes for me we shall negotiate,” he added.

Gor received a backlash over Kagere’s exit and will certainly feel the heat when Kahata and Tuyisenge leave on free transfers.