Brexit: Theresa May to ask EU for further extension

People Daily April 2, 2019
Theresa May will ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline to “break the logjam” in Parliament. The PM says she wants to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a plan on the future relationship with the EU.

But she insisted her withdrawal agreement which was voted down last week would remain part of the deal. Mrs May said she wanted the extension to be “as short as possible” – before 22 May so the UK does not have to take part in European elections.

The UK has until 12 April to propose a plan to the EU, or it will leave without a deal. Brexit day had originally been planned for 29 March, but Mrs May agreed a short extension with the bloc as a deal had not been agreed by the deadline. -London (BBC)

