May soldiers on as EU warns of no-deal Brexit

London, Tuesday

British Prime Minister Theresa May held crisis talks with her ministers Tuesday to try to resolve a months-long Brexit deadlock, as the EU warned of the growing risk of disorderly departure from the bloc next week.

May gathered her divided cabinet to try to agree the next steps after MPs failed for a second time on Monday night to agree an alternative to her unpopular withdrawal deal.

Brussels has set Britain an April 12 deadline to pass the divorce deal, settle on an alternative or crash out of the European Union, risking huge economic disruption.

Fourth vote

In reality, the deadline is nearer as the EU has called an emergency leaders summit for April 10. May’s deal has been rejected by the House of Commons three times but she says their failure to agree anything else means it is the only option, and could bring it back for a fourth vote this week.

EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said an orderly exit was still possible but was becoming less likely. “If the UK still wants to leave the EU in an orderly manner, this agreement, this treaty is and will be the only one,” he told a think tank in Brussels. “No deal was never my intended scenario, but the EU 27 is now prepared. It becomes day after day more likely.”

Transition period

May’s deal aims to smooth Britain’s EU exit by settling its financial affairs, guaranteeing the rights of expatriate citizens and setting up a transition period until 2022 at the latest in which new trading terms could be agreed between London and Brussels.

But its proposals to maintain an open border with Ireland by keeping Britain temporarily in a customs union with the EU are strongly opposed by many MPs.

Fearful that her refusal to change course is putting Britain at risk of a “no-deal” exit, pro-European MPs last week seized the initiative by holding a round of votes on eight alternative options.

After failing to agree on any of them, they refined them down to four choices on Monday night — but once again, there was no majority for any of them.

However, the architects of that strategy have refused to give up, and unveiled a fresh plan to introduce legislation on Thursday that could force May to delay Brexit.

May says it would be “unacceptable” to ask British voters to take part in European elections in May, almost three years after they voted to leave the EU. -AFP