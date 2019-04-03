Blended families a new norm

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

“Blended families are perhaps the clearest evidence that marriage today has suffered irredeemable putrefaction owing to the fact that we have unplanned pregnancies, premature death of spouses whilst divorces and separations are more frequent now as opposed to before,” sociologist Ken Ouko says of the rising blended families scenarios.

According to a 2013 study conducted by the Pew Research Centre, 40 per cent of new marriages include at least one person who was previously married. And 20 per cent of weddings feature two people who have both been married prior. Six years later, the number could be more.

Joan Munyi who goes by Yummy Mummy on social media attests to the fact that there is indeed a second chance for single parents. “I had just joined campus and was in my first year when I became pregnant in 2009,” she says.

Joan juggled between school and raising her son. She later found a new love, Zach Munyi. He did not think too much of the fact that she was a mother and in a month, she introduced him to his son.

“We gelled well, and the rest as they say is history. We got married in 2016. God had answered my prayer because my husband accepted us as a package,” says the mother of two. Her advice? “Never keep your child a secret,” she says.

Mary Wahome is also a testimony that blended love works. “After completing my high school, I fell in love with a boy back at home in Karatina, and we had a daughter,” she says. Mary was 19 then and having a child was not welcome. “I moved in with my boyfriend with no formal wedding or introduction,” she narrates.

Dual package

When her daughter was two, she fell out with her partner and went back home. It was then that she met her now husband. “It meant a lot to me he accepted my daughter,” she says.

“We have had our fair share of challenges, but not because of our children or because of family bias towards all our children. We go through the normal hurdles that married couples have such as finances, decision making and the like. If anything, our daughters and son listen to their father more,” the mother of three beams.

And celebrated actress Cate Kamau aka Celina tied the knot in 2017 to the love of her life, actor-turned-film director Philip Karanja. Philip had no issue with accepting Cate’s son. “Our bond is so strong nowadays the mum gets jealous at times,” Philip says.

Ouko says by standard definition, a blended family is referred to thus because it brings together adults and children who are not necessarily all joined by kin or genetic connection. “The blended family is one also that is not necessarily based on matrimonial union or reproductive purity, but rather on parental responsibility,” he says.

He adds: “Blended families are common within the ranks of celebrity families where remarriage is the norm rather than the exception. This is the same case with upper class families where divorce and remarriage is the trend,” Ouko explains.

Not a rosy affair

When starting a blended family, Ouko says that it requires utmost emotional neutrality that permits both the adults and the children to cleave onto one another with the unadulterated and unconditional purity associated with covenant/nuclear families.

“Success stories are often told, but it requires a different grit and intentional nature to ensure children are safe and feel protected by their parents. Blended families are fertile grounds for parent-child conflict.

Also, blended families could breed child-parent disdain as well as unceasing grouchiness based on the typically mistaken notion on the part of the children that their biological parent would have done better,” he explains.

He notes that despite the strong bonds that may bring together the adults, the appended children will not always automatically cleave onto the new parent, especially, if they are already of ‘knowing age’ and if their other biological parent is alive and accessible to them.

For the adults, living in a blended family arrangement necessitates of them to exercise utmost care never to appear biased in favour of their own children, if any at the expense of the appended ones.