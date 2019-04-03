That dress, not for Church!

For ages, dressing has been linked to morality, and the code is even stricter in religious contexts. What happens then when this code is broken?

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Recently, the Internet was abuzz when a lady supposedly called Pastor Shantelle Jepchumba of Glorious Heaven Ministries, Kimwarer, had stepped onto the podium with a body-hugging dress that had a thigh-high cut. The dress was so tight that from the photos, her baby bump seemed to be in a tight fit. Even her black inner wear peeked through the ascending cut as she apparently delivered the sermon.

While the photo was a case of mistaken identiy, and that the woman in question was at a music concert in Nairobi, social media stilll hummed with debate on what a woman of God should wear when delivering a sermon.

While others argued that preachers ought to mentor the next leaders, others felt that the dressing was a total disrespect to God and his house. One user argued, “hapa ni kama anataka wanaume wafikirie kuongezea

masikio na tupua. (It’s like she wants the men to think they can add ears and noses.)

According to history, dressing up on Sundays became a popular practice thanks to the industrial revolution, which brought about the middle class in the first half of the 19th century. While care was given to hygiene and solemnity on Sabbath days, dressing up for worship did not arise from a theological teaching, but from pressure the Victorian culture had on worshipping communities.

Only the rich could afford nice clothes for they were too expensive for a commoner. The development of the urban society made clothing more accessible to the masses. However, in the 18th and 19th century, jewellery, make-up and decorative clothing were viewed as worldly and sinful.

In Kenya, the advent of globalisation has resulted in the transmission of the same values, leading to the secularisation of the Church. With these changes, many have questioned the role of the Church in addressing morality.

Odadah Okello, Senior Pastor at Agape Ministry International, believes that while standards of dress have changed through the centuries, the biblical model of modesty, good taste and propriety—with sensitivity to the Church community’s standards and values—should always be ‘in fashion’.

“The main question every Christian should ask is, ‘What am I trying to say or accomplish by what I’m choosing to wear?’ ‘Does my clothing illustrate my surrender to the Lord and my commitment to holiness?’” he argues.

Odada adds that while being ‘plain’ doesn’t imply that a person is more surrendered than the one ‘fancy dresser’, the heart should be the main focus for that’s where God looks at the most.

“Looking good doesn’t have to mean showing off skin that a Christian woman shouldn’t. I know that the fashion world now shows that the more skin you show, the sexier you are.

But hey, Christian women should know better. Addressing women in particular, Paul said believers should adorn themselves with purity, in a way fitting them to worship God with honour and reverence. I should ask myself, ‘have I focused on my heart, or only my wardrobe?’” he says.

Ordained to serve

In the Catholic Church, priests and nuns wear distinctive garb to identify them as separated and ordained to serve God. For the Muslims, the Quran mentions several reasons why clothing is important: one is to conceal what should not be revealed in public and the other is to beautify the body. Both men and women are urged to show modesty in the clothes they opt for as it proves that they subscribe to the faith.

Amongst the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA), Ellen White, an important figure in the faith, spent some time teaching on dressing and make-up. She apparently purported that time spent putting on make-up and jewellery is better spent praying and studying scripture. She insisted that personal adornment was a form of pride and wearing make-up intended to attract the attention of, and served to ‘inflame the passions’ of men, which would lead to sin.

Odadah says that the Bible clearly instructs Christians to be modest in their attire. “Modest dressing isn’t just for when you go to church; it’s how one dresses everyday.

We must distinguish between the world’s evaluation of charm and beauty and the true loveliness of inward character. Cultivating godliness should be our priority. One should be able to ask themselves: ‘Am I making clothing choices consistent with transformed thinking?’” he concludes.