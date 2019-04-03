Making medical insurance affordable

Access to quality healthcare is impeded by many factors including lack of funding; Afya Yetu, a community based financing, seeks to change that

For the past few months, the government has been carrying out a nationwide campaign to mobilise the enrolment in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) as it lays foundation for universal health care.

However, thousands of people are not in a position to raise the monthly Sh500 required for NHIF because of financial constraints. In most cases, when they fall sick, they opt to either stay at home or self-medicate, putting their health at risk.

A local initiative, Afya Yetu, has stepped in, through the Community Based Health Care Financing programme, to save this lot by helping them secure medical insurance at a relatively low price, while complementing government’s efforts in providing affordable healthcare.

Health survey

Established by the Centre for International Development and Research (CIDR), the organisation has devised a mechanism to bring people together and pool resources, which enables them cater for their medical bills when need arises.

The programme is currently being carried out in Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Murang’a targeting the low-income earners.

Wilson Wahome, CIDR coordinator, conducted a feasibility study on how low-income earners were handling their healthcare issues. The survey revealed that most of those with low economic power fear going to the hospital to evade huge bills that might be imposed on them.

Further, the study also indicated that those who got drugs from health facilities are not able to complete their dose due to high cost of drugs. Consequently, their health only gets worse or they end up losing their lives.

Wahome says the huge hospital bills have plunged many families further into poverty, forcing most of them to sell their property.

How it works

Afya Yetu Initiative has two packages, to which the members contribute to get an insurance cover. In the first package, members contribute Sh900 annually, which translates into Sh75 per month.

This package covers members of a nuclear family and pays Sh30,000 per member in every admission and allows them to purchase drugs worth Sh1,000 upon being discharged.

It also pays for an ambulance and in case of a medics’ strike, it pays Sh1,000 everyday for its members in private hospitals for a maximum of seven days. A member is also at liberty to pay an extra Sh300 annually for members of extended family to be included in the package.

In the second package, a member pays the required Sh6,000 annual NHIF fee and adds an extra Sh650 fee. The beneficiaries get all NHIF benefits but receive extra Sh10,000 surgical fee and in case of death of a nuclear family member, receives Sh5,000.

The organisation has established a memorandum of understanding with local public and private hospitals where the members can access medical care. Every member is issued with a card that they present in all public hospitals when they fall sick, Afya Yetu gives them a form, which they produce at the hospital and their bill is catered for.

Wahome noted that the programme is meant to complement the government’s heathcare system and has gone a long way in reducing hospital bills fundraisers in the counties covered.

“The number of the people seeking to have their bills waived has significantly gone down,” Wahome concludes.