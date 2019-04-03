Musicians silenced by gunman’s bullet

Gun violence in music industry is not new. Many artistes have been felled due to rivalry, rage and even fanaticism; latest being rapper Nipsey Hussle. Elly Gitau lists some of the most publicised artiste shooting in history

1. Nipsey Hussle

On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle had been shot dead outside his Marathon Clothing shop in the city’s Hyde Park neighbourhood.

The 33-year-old was shot a number of times and pronounced dead on arrival at a Los Angeles hospital. Two other people were wounded in the shooting. Hussle’s album Victory Lap received a nomination for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

2. Tupac Shakur

American hip-hop artiste Tupac Shakur’s break came in 1991 as a member of the group Digital Underground and his music was controversial for its mentions of cop-killing and sexual violence.

On the night of September 7, 1996, the 25-year-old was shot at in a drive-by-shooting outside a Las Vegas hotel.

He died six days later in a hospital from internal bleeding. His body was cremated and members of his band claimed to have smoked some of his ashes in his honour. Shakur remains one of the best-selling artistes of all-time having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

3. Notorious B.I.G.

Christopher Wallace aka Notorious B.I.G. is credited with leading America’s East Coast rap in the early 90s. He helped Sean “P Diddy” Combs’ label Bad Boy Entertainment become the biggest hip-hop imprint in America and paved the way for future stars such as Jay-Z.

The drive-by shooting of Notorious on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, took place just six months after the shooting of his rival Tupac. He was just 24 years old. His death made him a symbol of senseless violence that was plaguing the world of rap at the time.

4. John Lennon

John Lennon was best known as the founder of the English rock band The Beatles — one of the most impactful groups of the 20th century. He is also remembered for his activism and pleas for peace.

A deranged fan, Mark David Chapman, fatally shot Lennon, 40, four times in the back at close range outside his apartment building in New York City on December 8, 1980. Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20-years-to-life. In August 2018, he was denied parole for a 10th time.

5. Young Greatness

New Orleans rapper Theodore Jones aka Young Greatness was fatally shot on the morning of October 29, 2018, outside a local Waffle House.

The 34-year-old rapper was signed to Cash Money Records and was most well known for his 2015 single Moolah. The two suspects in the fatal shooting were also seen leaving the scene in Jones’ vehicle.

6. XXTentacion

Rapper XXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed on June 18, 2018. The 20-year-old rapper was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida when eyewitnesses claimed a gunman came up to his car and shot him. He was declared dead at a nearby hospital. His last album, ?,dropped in March 2018 and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

7. Christina Grimmie

American singer Christina Grimmie was only 22 years old when she was shot three times by 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl in Florida on June 10, 2016. It was at an autograph signing with pop rock band Before You Exit after a performance.

The singer became a YouTube sensation for her covers of popular songs before competing on TV competition The Voice. With Adam Levine’s mentoring and her talent on the guitar, she was able to make it to the finale and placed third in the competition in 2014. Loibl shot himself dead shortly after.

8. Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye was known as the Prince of Soul and he had a phenomenal range spanning three vocal styles. He was easily one of the most successful Motown artistes.

He was shot and killed by his father Marvin Gay Sr after he broke up a fight between his parents on April 1, 1984, at their house in the West Adams district of Los Angeles. Three years after his death, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

9. Selena Pérez

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was an American singer who achieved international fame as a member of Selena y Los Dinos and for her subsequent solo career in both Spanish and English.

At age 15, she won the Tejano Music Award for Female Entertainer of the Year. She was fatally shot in the back by her friend and president of her fan club Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, at 23 years.

A few weeks later, then Texas Governor George W Bush declared April 16 Selena Day in her honour in the state.

10. Soulja Slim

American rapper and songwriter James Adarryl Tapp Jr aka Soulja Slim was known for writing the US number one hit Slow Motion. He died on November 26, 2003, after an assailant shot him four times — three times in the face and once in the chest — on the front lawn of his parent’s house in the Gentilly neighbourhood, New Orleans, Louisiana.