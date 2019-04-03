ANC youths urge Uhuru to tackle unemployment

Amani National Congress (ANC) Youth League wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to tackle unemployment in his State of the Nation address tomorrow.

Spokesperson Nathaniel Mong’are urged the President to use the opportunity to tell the youth what his administration is doing to address youth unemployment.

Uhuru is expected to address the nation on Thursday with the Big Four agenda, fight against corruption and drought expected to dominate the speech.

Mong’are said joblessness is a major challenge facing the youth, and therefore, it should be given attention.

“The government is yet to create a conducive environment for the youth to get jobs as well as create employment. All we hear is massive theft of public resources,” Mong’are told People Daily on Monday.

Youth league chair, Kennedy Omulo, urged the government to prioritise youth empowerment by reviving collapsed industries.

“We expect the government to make good its promise on jobs creation to support the young generation,” he said. The duo called on the government to ensure that those implicated in corruption scandals are prosecuted. “We demand that action be taken against those found guilty of stealing from public coffers,” said Mong’are.