Cholera vaccines arrive in Mozambique

The UN children’s agency Unicef says nearly 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine have arrived in the Mozambican port city of Beira to help contain an outbreak of the water-borne disease that emerged in he wake of Cyclone Idai.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cholera cases – most of which are in Beira. One person has died from the disease. “Humanitarian teams are acting quickly to raise awareness in communities about symptoms and prevention methods,” Unicef says. The World Health Organization has helped set up seven cholera treatment centres. -BBC reports.