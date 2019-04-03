Parties in TTC low entry grade ordered to enter into consent

The High Court has ordered parties involved in the row to lower entry grades for Teachers Training Colleges (TTC) to enter into consent.

The parties involved are Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Ministry of Education, Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Attorney General.

High Court Judge Weldon Korir directed that an order be issued to confirm that the entry grades for persons entering TTCs remains as prescribed in legal Notice No 50 of 2016.

Review standards

This means that the entry grades for persons joining TTCs will remain C (plain) as opposed to proposed D+ (plus).

Judge Korir further ordered that legal notice No.118 of 2018, being the Kenya National Qualifications Framework Regulations, 2018, which gave power to the Ministry and KNQA to review standards of education and training of persons entering the teaching service be revoked.

“The Ministry of Education’s letter Ref: MoE.HQS.3/12 dated October 15, 2018 addressed to the Secretary, Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) directing the lowering of grades for persons entering TTC is hereby withdrawn,” directed Korir.

Each party is to bear its own costs. In January, TSC had moved to High Court to contest a directive the Ministry of Education had issued, requiring entry grades for TTCs be lowered to D+ (plus) from the initial C (plain).

TSC also wanted the legal notice published on the same declared as inconsistent and that both the CS and the AG barred from enforcing that directive.

And in February, the TSC and the Ministry agreed to withdraw the legal notice. TSC had rejected the proposal saying that lowering the grades will affect the quality of teachers.

And last month, the Senate education committee demanded that Education Ministry moves with speed to clean up the mess surrounding the minimum entry qualification to TTCs

The Committee’s Chairman, Dr Chris Langat lamented the move to suddenly revert to C just months after the Ministry said it would admit students who attained Grade D in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, saying it has caused confusion at TTCs.

Langat has since demanded that the Ministry moves with speed to explain the fate of students admitted with grade D saying the mess within the Ministry and their agencies should not affect citizens.

He said TTC Principals are a confused lot since they still do not know what to do with those students at the moment because the Ministry had allowed them to be admitted and even paid fees.

Ends