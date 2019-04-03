Law firm accuses police of contempt

The National Police Service (NPS) has been indicted in a damning petition to Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Mataing’i for failing to enforce a court order ordering the arrest of Mombasa Finance executive Maryam Mbaruk.

The office of the IG has been cited for contempt of court for failing to enforce the warrant of arrest against Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s political appointee.

“On December 20, 2018, we served the said warrant on the Inspector General, National Police Service who has failed, refused and or neglected to effect the said warrant. We have written many times to the IG’s office enquiring as to the execution of the warrant to no avail,” the petition written by Murage Juma & Company Advocates reads in part.

The warrant, copied to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), was issued on December 19.

Last November, Mbaruk was ordered to appear in court by Justice David Majanja and show cause why she should not be sent to jail over Sh37 million debt owed a car dealer.

However, the IG’s office wrote to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti twice, on January 4, instructing that the official be arrested following the initial directive dated December 24.

“Kindly but most urgently intervene and direct that the above referenced individual is arrested immediately,” the petition adds. The court ruled she be committed to six months jail term for disobeying a court order.