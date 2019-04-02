Catholic Church ‘must admit history of abuse’

Pope Francis has said that the Roman Catholic Church must acknowledge its history of male domination, and the sexual abuse of women and children.

In a 50-page document, following a month-long synod about the role of young people, the Pope wrote that the Church needed to repair its reputation among the young, or risk becoming “a museum”.

But he stressed that the Church could not agree with everything proposed by feminist groups, an apparent reference to proposals for women to take on traditionally male-dominated roles such as becoming priests. -via BBC