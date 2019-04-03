Were Kenyan farmers played in Uhuru-Museveni deal?

Shadrack Agaki

Last week’s visit by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni saw a number of deals sealed between Kenya and Uganda. Consequently, the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the multi-billion-shilling Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project seems to have been lifted after Uganda apparently bought into the deal.

Nairobi offered Kampala land to construct a dry port in Naivasha, perhaps to get Uganda hooked into the project. But what is the cost of the deals and Museveni’s camaraderie with President Uhuru Kenyatta? Uganda secured opportunity to continue exporting poultry, milk and sugar to Kenya while we will export beef, pharmaceuticals and tiles.

From the Economic Survey 2018, agriculture contributed 32 per cent to Kenyan’s GDP, manufacturing industry (17 per cent) and service industry (47 per cent). With agricultural production on decline, Kenyans wonder if their interests were at the core of the deals with Uganda.

For instance, poultry farmers have been incurring losses for lack of market for eggs, thanks to cheap imports from Uganda. Should Kenya be importing eggs, yet the country has surplus?

Despite the East African Community’s Common Market Protocol providing for the tenets of free trade, there is need for Kenya to safeguard the interests of citizens. There is need for the government to be clear on national goals which form the yardstick against which to measure achievement or failure of quest for our raison d’état.

There is disquiet that Museveni scored more points in his trip for Uganda at the expense of Kenyans. Yet it is not automatic the country will uphold its end of the bargain. Is it not the same Uganda known for deserting Kenya when it most needs its support? The jury is out.

On the export front, it is worth noting that development will not depend on export of basic agricultural produce, but rather value-added products. This calls for development of infrastructure to spur manufacturing industry.

As former Israeli president Shimon Peres aptly put it, agriculture is 95 per cent science and five per cent hard work. Agricultural production in Israel is phenomenal despite it being a desert. They have used advanced technology to industrialise agriculture. Through smart farming, Israel produce enough for local consumption and export.

The Middle East nation should serve as example. Kenya needs to understand her comparative advantage within the EAC. For instance, 80 per cent of our landmass lies in arid and semi-arid land. We can embrace technology to industrialise agriculture. This could give Kenya an edge in trade with neighbours.

With advent of globalisation, favourable trade terms for Kenya rest on ability to industrialise and integrate.

The recent directive by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i that all police uniforms be made locally is a right step towards industrialisation. This policy must be followed by practical infrastructure development, including enhancing cotton production.

Farmers must be encouraged to employ new technologies to make production cost-effective and efficient. But the government must ensure costs of these technologies are not prohibitive. And while at it, protect farmers from unwarranted competition! – The writer is a Master’s student at the University of Nairobi.