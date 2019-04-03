Housing project calls for mortgage financing overhaul

Johnstone Oltetia

The government has set out for an ambitious programme that seeks to ensure all Kenyans have access to affordable housing. There are two factors that are critical in delivering the project—decent, low-cost homes and a housing finance market that enables low-income earners to afford the homes.

Indeed, without finance, almost no home price is low enough to be affordable on an average salary. Kenya’s mortgage market has been growing and housing loans have increased exponentially since 2006—Sh19 million to Sh203.3 billion loans by 2015, according to data from the Central Bank.

Yet despite the growth, the market remains tiny when compared with other nations. In Kenya, the mortgage loan value was equivalent to 3.15 per cent of GDP by 2015 while in South Africa, it contributed 32 per cent of GDP.

In countries where mortgages drive a large flow of home buying, homeowners prime the pumps of the economy with additional spending power in an inflow that makes for faster economic growth.

However, our own mortgage market is held back by multiple constraints, including bureaucracy. Normally, the purchase of a property takes around three months to complete. But mortgage finance in Kenya typically takes six months to arrange, mired in nine separate, manual, administrative processes.

The procedure spans land rent and rates clearance certificates, transfer filing and consent, the search, the valuation and its endorsement, and the stamp duty and lodging of documents. This process, which the government is now working to simplify, adds cumbersome work and risk, thus increasing the cost of mortgages.

Subsequently, most primary mortgage lenders set high mortgage rates and focus on high networth individuals and top earners. They also run shorter repayment periods, ranging from as low as three years to an average of eight years.

Few opportunities

But repaying at such high rates, and so rapidly, puts borrowers under considerable pressure and leads to defaults, which today stand at 12 per cent of Kenyan mortgages. The model offers few opportunities for low-and middle-income Kenyans to own homes.

We, thus, need a radical overhaul of mortgage financing if we are to achieve widespread home ownership, which is where mortgage refinancing comes in.

Providing a source of secure, long-term funding for mortgages has a direct impact on the affordability of home loans for buyers and is a vital pillar to achieving a developed mortgage system. Such funding was critical, for instance, in Malaysia and Singapore, where about 80 per cent of houses are mortgage-owned.

It is for this reason that the National Treasury is contributing to the Affordable Housing pillar of the Big Four agenda by supporting the creation of a lending facility—the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company—to provide funds for banks and Saccos for residential mortgages.

The company will provide secure funding to mortgage lenders to allow them offer more mortgages at lower prices. With such long-term funding, primary mortgage lenders will also be able to lengthen repayment periods to upto 25 years, and offer a fixed interest rate, making mortgages both safe and affordable for low-income earners.

The government’s housing project seeks to develop 500,000 houses in five years, the largest real estate opportunity in a long time.

With the country having only managed to build about 50,000 units over the last three years, achieving the targeted 100,000 houses a year will require considerable investment in construction. – The writer is Interim CEO, Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company