Kenya remembers Garissa attack

Kenyans have taken to social media to commemorate the Garissa attack. The hashtag #Garissa147 is the top trending topic on Twitter Kenya.

On 2 April 2015, five gunmen from the Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab stormed Garissa University College and took hostage almost 700 students, ultimately killing 142 of them. It was the second deadliest attack in Kenya, after the 1998 US embassy bombing.

Social media users retweeted the names of all of the victims:An interfaith prayer session was held at Garissa University to commemorate the attack: Al-Shabab said it attacked the university because it was at war with Kenya. The group was also behind the Westgate shopping mall attack, in which 67 people were killed. -via BBC Afrika