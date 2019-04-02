Heri Homes offers Kenyans affordable investment opportunities

Heri Homes Limited handed over 71 Units to the home owners that has been build through the Equity model at a ceremony held at their premises Kitisuru View Apartments.

Heri Homes Chief Executive Officer Kimotho Kimani acknowledged the government through its clarion call of building affordable and long lasting housing units that will enable many Kenyans to own homes.

“We are giving the Kitisuru residents a new look with good quality and affordable housing units that has a return on investments and capital appreciation and all these build by the power of many or Equity model that is pulling resources to offer affordable housing units to citizens”, said Kimotho.

He said at Heri Homes, they will be handing over four others housing units to home owners this year only. Overall, as a company, in the next three years they intend to deliver over 10,000 houses in the country.

The company, have been active in brand position, brand enhancement and taking opportunities through visibility studies of which areas have high return on investment in terms of housing and with housing as one of the agenda four of the jubilee administration, majority of Kenyans are now owning houses at a very affordable rates.

Courtesy of the dedication the company has exhibited in the housing industry, it has bagged several national awards. They include the 2018 Real Estate Excellence Awards, Best Student Housing Construction Provider 2018 and the Best Low Cost High Rise Development 2018.

The housing company has been offering superb investment opportunities for Kenyans living in the country as well as abroad. They simply buy the houses and later sell them at a higher price. In fact, some of the people who have taken advantage of this opportunity have raked in millions of shillings in profit.

One such person is a client who has earned almost as much as he has invested with Heri Homes. It may seem incredible by the man who is in his fifties has made more than Sh7.5 million since he started investing with the company. One of his purchases from the company brought in Sh3.4 million for him. Yet another earned him Sh4 million.

“If you invest before groundbreaking, you have high chances of doubling the investment by the time the buildings are completed,” says an investor whose name has been withheld upon request. “The excellent thing with Heri Homes is the use of equity model which has greatly helped in building trust among clients. In addition, the company has been tried and tested. It always delivers on its promise”

The company, which has been in operation for more than five years, has been bringing up houses in different parts of Nairobi and Thika and selling them at remarkably affordable prices to Kenyans. Among the places the company has established a great presence in are Kikuyu, Kitisuru and Thika. The houses are designed to provide prestigious homes with a quiet, serene atmosphere for perfect living conditions. They are, in addition, equipped with modern amenities such as open kitchens, cctv surveillance, swimming pools and master ensuite. Further, they are located in close proximity to main roads.

Universities have not been left out in accommodation offered by Heri Homes. Among the beneficiaries are Daystar University students who have an opportunity to live in some of the most prestigious hostels in the country. They are located near the University’s Athi River Campus in Lukenya.

