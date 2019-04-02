Business mogul wants his nephew arrested and charged over alleged fraud

Manufacturing Business Tycoon Mohan Galot now wants his nephew arrested and charged with fraud in an escalation of the battle for control of a group of companies which has played out in court for the last 12 years.

Mohan who is a Founder Director of Galot Industries,London Distillers Ltd,Manchester Outfitters and King Wollen Mills has applied for the termination of criminal charges against him in a forgery case pitting him against his nephew Pravin Galot and others. He wants the criminal charges filed against him in 2002 terminated and fresh criminal charges instituted against his nephew Pravin Galot.

In the application dated 25th March 2019 which is before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Milimani, Nairobi,Galot Industries, Manchester Outfitters and King Wollen Mills Limited also want proceedings against Rajeev Modi,Pushpinder Sigh Mann and Joyphece Yogo terminated.He wants investigations conducted on Mr Pravin Galot, Michael Sang and Erick Murithi in the making of false report and statements precipitating the charges facing the accused persons.

The applicants want the court to order the arrest of the three in order to be taken to court to take plea.In an the application supported by affidavit of Mohan Galot the applicants aver that Pravin Galot is not a director of the companies and that he is the one who engineered the removal of the registry file for Galot Industries Ltd from the companies registry with the assistance of one Hardy Bob Mose and a former state counsel in the Attorney General’s office.Pravin kept the file in Naivasha at an undisclosed location, according to the court papers.

“Vide letter dated 27th April 2016 I wrote to the Director of Banking Fraud investigations Department informing them of the contents of the letter from the Registrar of Companies and further revealed that Pravin Galot had disclosed to an investigating officer that he had the entire registry file for Galot Industries Limited which he hid within Naivasha,

“says Mohan Galot in the affidavit. He added that todate the company is yet to receive any outcome on the investigations being undertaken by the Banking Fraud unit.

The applicants argue that Pravin Galot is not a Director of Galot Industries, Manchester Outfitters and King Wollen Mills Limited and therefore lacks capacity to represent any of the said companies in proceedings before the court.

Mohan Galot had been charged with nine counts of forgery in regard to the directorship of the group of companies.

According to court papers he on 18th January 2002 with intent to defraud and without lawful authority made a false document namely;a notification of change of directors and secretaries of King Wollen Mills Limited Company purporting it to be a genuine document.

Galot is accused of making a notification to the effect that Pravin Galot and Rajesh Galot who were directors of the company had resigned on 4th January 2001, a fact he knew to be false.He is also accused of falsifying a notification of change of directors at the Registrar of Companies on 18th January 2002.The case which Mr Mohan Galot has applied to be terminated is scheduled for hearing on April 18th,2019.