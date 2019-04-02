Kenya seeks Cuba support in UNSC post

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The government, through the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, has reached out to Cuba for support in its bid to secure non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term.

Speaking when Vice President of the Cuban Council of State and of Ministers, Ines Maria Chapman, called on him at Parliament Buildings, Lusaka said Kenya banks on the backing of the Caribbean country to clinch the strategic position in the global arena.

“Kenya has and continues to promote peace and security in the horn region. We believe that our contribution to global peace and anti-terrorism at UNSC would be solid,” Lusaka said.

Chapman pledged to support Kenya’s quest to join the prestigious council.

The Council is composed of 15 members; five permanent members: China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly (with end of term year).

Meanwhile, the Cuban government has lauded Kenya for the support and hospitality accorded Cuban doctors working in county governments.

Chapman is in Kenya as the last stopover of a tour of three African countries that saw her visit South Africa and Lesotho.