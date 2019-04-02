Keynan vows to censure CS over power blackouts

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Energy Cabinet secretary Charles Keter may soon find himself in trouble after an MP threatened to table a censure motion against him over persistent power outages in Wajir county.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan yesterday said he has given Keter 14 days to address the issue which has been persistent for two years.

He said he has given notice of motion on the same and will soon start collecting signatures from members.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, Keynan said he wants Keter out over corruption, ineptudeness, nepotism, abuse of office and lack of clarity.

Respond to questions

He claimed that since 2017 presidential campaigns when President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to ensure generators were mounted in the area to stop power outages, Keter has never taken interest to ensure the same has been done.

He, however, said he is ready to withdraw the motion should the CS address the matter and have power restored in the county.

“I will be bringing a censure motion against Cabinet secretary Charles Keter. Let it be known that I don’t act in vain, I am an old member of this House, I keep my word and that is why I am giving him 14 days,” said Keynan.

He has now called on the President to intervene and have the matter resolved.

The MP regretted that the current problems facing the energy sector, including corruption at the Kenya Pipeline Company and Geothermal Development Company, are linked to poor management and Keter’s style of leadership.

Keynan said despite Wajir county leaders visiting Keter’s office and that of Head of Civil Service Joseph Kinyua, the CS has failed to implement Uhuru’s resolutions and has snubbed summons to appear before Parliament to respond to questions.

“Keter has dismally failed in his duties and this has serious impact on his performance in the ministry,” he said.

Gross misconduct

According to the Constitution, a Cabinet secretary may be removed from office if a Member of the National Assembly, supported by at least one-quarter of members, proposes a motion requiring the President to dismiss the CS.

This can be as a result of gross violation of provisions of the Constitution, gross misconduct and committing a crime under national or international law.