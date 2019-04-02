Kenya be warned, Uganda threat not going away soon

Amos abuga @PeopleSports11

The 43rd edition of the World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark has left Kenya with many areas to ponder about ahead of September’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The dominance of Kenya and Ethiopia in cross-country was meant to be tested by nations like United States of America, Qatar, Turkey and Bahrain, who lined up Kenyan-born runners, but it is now emerging that the biggest danger is closer home, Uganda.

In Aarhus, Commonwealth 10,000m and 5,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei led his countryman Jacob Kiplimo to a 1-2 finish, a race that stunned many especially given two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya was considered favourite and going to the World Championships, it seems the 2017 silver medallist is the man to watch.

“Unless we change our strategy, the country’s long wait for a gold medal in the 5,000m and 10,000m at major events will persist. I don’t see how we are going to beat these guys,” warned athletics coach Barnabas Kitilit.

He added: “What do you expect when they have mastered our terrain. They literally stay in Iten and Kaptagat where they train from. They already have that as an advantage and then come competition day, they employ better strategies.”

An active athlete also revealed to People Sport that the fact that the Ugandans understand the local dialect is another factor that will make them difficult to push aside.

“There has been cases when a Kenyan coach tells his athletes to maybe increase pace during an active race in their mother tongue (Kalenjin), forgetting that our opponents also understand the language. Innocently, he ends up sharing crucial tips to the opponents,” said the athlete.