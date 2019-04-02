Baraza begins life at Wazalendo in sparkling form

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Dunston Baraza’s perfect start to his life at Wazalendo extended after his solitary strike helped his new team beat Nairobi Simba 1-0 to take command of the Kenya Hockey men’s Premier League table.

The forward, who was signed from Multimedia University (MMU) before the start of the 2019 season, has started life with his new bosses brightly, scoring twice in as many games.

Victory on Sunday sent James Mwangi’s team to six points on the log after two matches and the tactician is hopeful the momentum will prevail until the end of the season.

Avoid complacency

“We are coming from a very productive pre-season. The players are learning from and correcting their shortcomings of last season,” said Mwangi.

“Defensively, we struggled last year but I am happy with the new players that have joined us. They will most certainly give us impetus for the new season,” added Mwangi, whose side thumped Greensharks 3-0 in their first match of the season two weeks ago.

However, despite starting the season comfortably, the coach has warned his side against complacency given the tough opposition they are yet to face.

“Teams made massive reinforcements during the offseason and getting even a single point is going to be a tall order,” said Mwangi, who coached the high-achieving United States International University-Africa women’s side of 2013.

While the level of competition is expected to go a notch higher this season, Mwangi is also hoping that Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will address growing concerns over ‘poor’ officiating in the top flight.

“The match between us and Kenya Police last season topped it all. The empires were biased with a laughable scoreline of 16-2 in favour of Police,” Mwangi recalled.