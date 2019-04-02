Vihiga in early run to third straight title

Vihiga Queen’s march to a third successive Women’s Premier League (WPL) title remains on course as they have returned maximum points from all the eight matches they have been involved in so far.

On three occasions, the holders have been gifted 2-0 wins from no-show teams. First with the trend was their derby opponents Vihiga Leeds followed by Nyuki Starlets.

Playing Kayole Starlets and Soccer Queens over the weekend, Alex Alumira’s side picked six points from a 6-1 win over the latter before the former joined the bandwagon of handing Vihiga three free points despite turning up for their Sunday fixture against Leeds.

“I do not know why the three teams chose to hand us walkovers despite being in a position to honour the matches. This does not affect the team in any way but if the trend continues, it could deny my strikers a chance to fight for the golden boot,” said Alumira.

The team’s two strikers Terry Engesha and Topister Situma have been averaging two goals in each of the five matches they have played so far but their tally might have been higher had Vihiga not received the three walkovers.

“We cannot say that the scoreline would have been different against the three teams but that is a chance lost for my strikers. They could have added more goals to their names,” added the tactician. In last weekend’s match against Soccer Queens, Situma scored her third successive hat-trick while Engesha registered a brace in the 6-1 win. The sixth goal was scored by Maureen Ater.

Other results

In other weekend matches, Bertha Omita and Mercy Airo were on target as Kisumu All Starlets beat Kibera Girls 2-0. Trans Nzoia Falcons edged out Spedag 2-0 while Eldoret Falcons were held to a 3-3 draw by Oserian Ladies.

Kibera Girls avenged their loss in Division One playoff finals as they thrashed Nyuki Starlets 3-0.