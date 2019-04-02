Sercombe stable reigns supreme at Ngong highlight races

It was a solid performance by Patsy Sercombe stable as her fillies scooped podium positions in the two featured races at Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

In the main event; Tankard Trophy which covered 2,400m, the pair of Leslie Sercombe, Richard Kibet and Patrick Mungai strode home to a 1-2-3 finish atop much favoured White Dragon and Clothes Horse.

The stable mates were in control right from start at some point interchanging positions. The distance between them was so close as White Dragon only crossed the line by a slim gap ahead of her rival in a meet that was dictated by endurance and pace management.

Patrick Mungai who was jockeying Pharaoh’s Advocate came in third; two and three quarter lengths behind the eventual top two despite putting in a spirited fight particularly at the final bend.

Front challengers

The race that was clocked at 2:37.09 seconds saw the only outsider King of Oxted from Onesmus Mutua’s stable struggle and come in last as the South African breed never really matched the front challengers for pace.

“We did well today under immense pressure. Our strategy worked but overall the stable did a wonderful job. For us to sweep the race means that work is being done right,” Leslie said after the awards presentation.

Meanwhile in the 1400m, Seven Furlong SM Spencer Tryon Trophy, Daniel Tanui atop Harbour Day stormed to victory in an epic race under dry conditions. This was its sixth win off 12 starts in the season and it went to prove itself as one of the most formidable runners in the middle distance category.

The meet that was timed at 1:26:06 seconds saw the Sercombe duo; El Mundo and Navy Seal battle amongst themselves with the former ridden by Richard Kibet get the better of the usual speedster Navy Seal.