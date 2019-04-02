Fifth suspect arrested in lawyer Chesang murder

Zaddock Angira @PeoplDailyKe

Another suspect linked to the February 17 murder of advocate Robert Chesang in Lukenya, Machakos county, was yesterday arrested.

This brings to five the suspects arrested in relation to the murder. Yesterday’s suspect was arrested in Isiolo and is said to have escaped immediately after the killing. He was detained at the Athi River Police Station and is expected in court today.

The deceased’s widow, who is Nyeri senior resident magistrate Pauline Omungala Chesang, two police officers and a retired intelligence officer have been arraigned over the murder.

Omungala, Sergeant Richard Moru, retired NIS officer Lawrence Lempesi and Constable Peter Maundu Mbithi will formally take plea on April 9. They are currently remanded at Machakos GK Prison.

Machakos deputy registrar Kipchumba Kenei had directed the accused persons be taken to Mathari psychiatric hospital for medical assessments to establish if they are mentally fit to stand trial as is required by law.

Love triangle

The court also directed an advocate be appointed pro bono for Moru and Lempesi. Chesang, 46, was killed on February 17 after gunmen raided his house at Moke Gardens in Lukenya.

Preliminary investigations point to a love triangle as the motive of the killing. He had expressed fear, saying that his life was in danger.