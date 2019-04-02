Betting…and many sorry losers

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

It is the dream of every gambler to win. But the game of chance has its dark side, including dire social and financial problems that can reverberate beyond the gambler to friends and family.

A university student who committed suicide in July 2016 in Migori owing to lost bets is an example of how betting can go horribly wrong.

College fees

In a suicide note, the Kenyatta University student said he had lost the will to live after he gambled away his college fees.

The student, who was found hanging in his mother’s house in Uriri, had placed the money on high stakes UEFA Euro 2016 game that did not end as he had expected.

Despite the effects that betting gone-wrong can have on people’s lives, availability of multiple apps and websites have made gambling more accessible.

Sports betting, which has taken root among youth in rural and urban areas, can be the cause of many problems including addiction, isolation and bankruptcy.

Public health

What some consider to be a leisure activity or a possible source of quick wealth has increasingly become a public health concern.

Gambling has been linked to mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

The compulsive behaviour is also associated with debt and marital problems.

Besides loss of money, the social stigma, shame, isolation and helplessness that comes with gambling addiction may lead some to suicide.