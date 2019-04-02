The few whose wildest dreams came true, thanks to gambling.

The betting wave continues to sweep through the country with more and more gamers trying their luck. There have been winners and losers. For some, it has not just been winning, but big wins. Kenyans who have become overnight millionaires after winning mega jackpots from betting in the last month include journalist Andy Ngajim who won Sh36 million yesterday morning.

The 30-year-old bagged Sh36,801,207 jackpot after he correctly picked the winning numbers of Das Geld Casino Jackpot in Nairobi. Ngajim celebrated his new-found wealth by giving his workmates Sh20,000 each.

When he was asked how he planned to spend his prize, Ngajim said he was thinking of taking early retirement, buying a new Porsche Panamera, travelling the world, getting married, buying a home and investing.

In February, Ayub Muthee from Meru, who works as a pump attendant, left other bettors smarting from envy when he won Sh432,000 from OdiBets. He placed a “multibet” of Sh23 teams using a Sh10 stake.

In January Kenneth Okoth, a tour operator, was the first winner of the Sh10 million Mozzart Bet Daily Jackpot. He won Sh10 million after betting Sh50 and correctly predicting results of 13 matches.

Mega jackpot

Samuel Abisai tops the list of mega winners so far. The 29-year-old joined the millionaires club when he won Sh230, 742,881 SportPesa Mega-Jackpot in February last year in a windfall that jolted the betting community nationwide.

Abisai correctly predicted the outcome of 17 games and became the first Kenyan to win the Mega Jackpot which was started in September 2016 at Sh100 million.

On the same day, 24-year-old Ahmed Ali took home Sh41 million from SportPesa after he predicted 16 out of 17 matches.