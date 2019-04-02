75 per cent of youth hooked to betting, says CS

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Betting or gaming? Whatever the name or meaning it picks, this is the big craze both in towns and remote villages, that has ensnared a huge chunk of the country’s population, often with disastrous socio-economic consequences.

Youth aged between 15 and 35 are the main victims, with 75 per cent of them hooked to betting.

Yesterday, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, in whose docket the multi-billion-shilling sector falls, released damning statistics of pain, despair and deaths in the supposed world of glitter and prosperity, especially for jobless youth.

Debt trap

Matiang’i said of the 75 per cent young people trapped in betting, 54 per cent come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

And the clincher being that more 500,000 youths are in debt and have been blacklisted by credit reference bureaus for failing to repay loans after sinking the money in gambling.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting yesterday, Matiang’i vowed to institute sweeping measures to regulate the multi-billion-shilling betting and gambling industry to shield Kenyans, especially the youth, from exploitation.

He said statistics indicate a correlation between increasing suicide cases and losses in betting.

“What are we raising our children to become? Are we telling them to just do nothing with their lives, go around betting and become millionaires?” he asked, addeding that “I have never seen a country that has developed through betting.”

Tax arrears

Matiang’i issued a three-month ultimatum to betting firms to clear their tax arrears and show proof of compliance or risk losing operation licences.

“To show that we are serious, effective July, all licences stand suspended unless you show proof of tax compliance. No licence will be renewed for those who haven’t paid tax,” he said.

The CS said the gaming industry generated more than Sh202 billion in revenue last year out of which a paltry Sh40 billion was remitted in taxes.

It is, on that premise that he called for a financial audit of the firms to ensure tax compliance.

Currently, betting companies remit 35 per cent levy on their revenues as part of measures introduced in the Finance Bill, 2017 to discourage betting contained.

The law imposed a uniform 35 per cent tax rate on all gambling revenue, including betting, gaming, lotteries and prize competitions.

Previously, sports betting operators such as SportPesa and Betin had been subject to a rate of just 7.5 per cent.

Besides the 35 per cent tax on revenues, betting firms pay 30 per cent corporate tax and must dedicate 25 per cent of sales to charities as a legal requirement, before taking care of winnings and other operating expenses.

Museveni solution

Previous efforts to regulate betting have not borne fruit, with punitive taxes failing to stop Kenyans’ appetite for betting.

In 2017, betting and gaming firms received a reprieve after the National Assembly approved recommendations by the House Finance Committee to retain betting tax at the current 7.5 per cent from the 50 per cent proposed by the National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.

In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has ordered that no new licences will be issued to sports betting companies nor will existing ones be renewed.

No licensing

Uganda’s Finance Minister David Bahati said Museveni issued the directive in January this year, saying gambling had diverted attention of the youth from hard work.

“We have received a directive from President Museveni to stop licensing sports betting, gaming and gambling companies. The President has now directed the board, which has been regulating them that from now onwards, no new companies are going to be licensed. Those which are already registered, no renewal of licences when they expire,” he said.

And Matiang’i yesterday did not mince words as he vowed to crackdown on betting firms to end exploitation and directed the betting board to, within the 30 days, give a status report on the industry.

It will include documenting those running the firms, with foreigners operating illegal firms put on notice.

Matiang’i plans to introduce radical changes with his ministry already drafting a gaming bill to police the sector. The CS is expected to hold a meeting with the proprietors of the firms to discuss the regulations.

The CS has defended his move as a necessary to protect lives and money.

“Some of you are going to be out of business soon because we are hoping to implement stringent measures,” he warned.