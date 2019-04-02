Temmerman named Unesco youth leader

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Prof Marleen Temmerman is the new United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) chairperson on Youth Leadership in Science, Health, Gender and Education.

Temmerman will also continue serving as the chairperson of the Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, at the Aga Khan University (AKU) East Africa.

Accepting the appointment, Prof Temmerman said the youth is a key target group for Unesco’s education programme interventions and equipping them with the right knowledge, skills and values empowers them to become the new champions in their areas of interest.

Build capacity

“I am very humbled and honoured to be appointed the AKU- Unesco chair, and I am looking forward towards contributing to equitable investment in the next generation of young leaders in Africa,” she said.

“As an institution, Aga Khan University is well positioned to build capacity in the youth, to transfer knowledge into policy and practice, and to strengthen links between universities and other partners, in line with the SDGs,” she said, in a statement.