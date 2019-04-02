Bandits kill two pupils, steal cattle in Elgeyo Marakwet raid

Two primary school pupils were shot dead on Sunday by a group of armed bandits after holding a village in Elgeyo Marakwet hostage for three hours.

The bandits, believed to be from Tiaty, Baringo county, fled with more than 500 head of cattle from Endo village. The victims who were aged 10 and 11 were pupils at Chesawach Primary School on Kerio Valley region.

Area Member of County Assembly (MCA) John Lochaa said the bandits ambushed the village and started shooting randomly killing the pupils who were herding cattle in a nearby forest. Lochaa criticised the security personnel in the region for taking too long to respond to distress calls.

“Whenever an attack occurs, the security personnel arrive after the bandits have left,” he said adding that the scene of the attack was a stone throw away from the bandit -prone border of Elgeyo Marakwet and Tiaty constituency in Baringo county.

Hundreds of families were fleeing towards the escarpment for their safety over fear of fresh attacks in the wake of rising tension and anxiety.

The Endo location was deserted with only security personnel patrolling the affected region as most of the affected families sought refuge on the high land.