Accounts linked to suspicious dealings with NLC frozen

The High Court has frozen bank accounts belonging to two people and a company for six months over alleged illegal payment of more than Sh106 million by the National Land Commission (NLC).

The money was compensation for land acquired in the expansion of Mombasa Southern Bypass-Kipevu road. High Court Anti-Corruption division judge Mumbi Ngugi issued the orders after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) filed an application seeking to prohibit Asia Akhtar Nazir Ahmed, Tarah Begum Khan and Tornado Carriers Limited, from withdrawing or dealing with money held in the NIC Bank accounts.

According to documents filed in court, preliminary investigations have established that the National Land Commission compulsorily acquired LR. No MN/VI/3801 and made an award for Sh109,769,363 in favour of the registered owner, M/s Tornado Carriers Limited. EACC, however, claims that half the amount was later disbursed to NLC officials.

“There is reasonable suspicion, in view of the kickbacks to the officials of NLC, that the award of Sh109,769,363 million was vastly inflated and the commission is in pursuit to unearth the circumstances,” EACC said in court documents.