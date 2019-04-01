Rwanda begins genocide memorial countdown

Rwanda is preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1994 genocide in which about 800,000 people were slaughtered in just 100 days. The event will be marked on 7 April, the day the mass killings began.

Ethnic Hutu extremists targeted members of the minority Tutsi community, and their political opponents irrespective of their ethnic origin.

The killing of Tutsis ended after an insurgency led by Paul Kagame, now president, defeated the Hutu extremists and led to the collapse of the government. The Kigali Genocide Memorial has shared short video to kick-start events planned to mark the anniversary. -BBC