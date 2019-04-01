Ramaphosa condemns xenophobic attacks

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the latest spate of xenophobic attacks in the country and called on security agencies to arrest perpetrators.

He said the violence, which mostly targeted Malawian and other African nationals, in KwaZulu-Natal was regrettable, “particularly on the eve of Freedom Month” marking 25 years since the country’s first democratic elections.

Last week, dozens of people were forced from their homes by angry mobs who also looted shops. Ramaphosa said he welcomed Monday’s meeting between South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu and ambassadors from several African countries today to discuss the violence. -BBC