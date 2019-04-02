Huduma Namba rollout approved with conditions

National rollout of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), also known as Huduma Namba, will proceed this morning as planned after the High Court yesterday declined to stop it.

In a three-judge Bench ruling, the court ordered that the government continue with the registration but put strict conditions for the State to adhere to.

The State was warned against compelling Kenyans to register pending the hearing and determination of the case challenging the introduction of NIIMS.

Liberty to proceed

“Respondents are at liberty to proceed with the collection of personal information and data under NIIMS pursuant to the Registration and Persons Act. However, pending the hearing and determination of the case, the respondent shall not compel any member of the public to participate in the collection of the personal information and data in NIIMS,” ruled justices Weldon Korir, Pauline Nyamweya and Mumbi Ngugi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this morning scheduled to lead the national launch of the exercise that will also be presided over by the four political heavyweights at different regions.

While the President will be in Masii, Machakos county, his deputy William Ruto will be in Kakamega to spearhead the event while Opposition chief Raila Odinga is expected to lead the exercise in Mombasa.

Former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi are expected to lead the exercise in Murang’a and Kajiado, respectively. Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata said the region is ready for the rollout that is hoped to improve government services and security.

No DNA

The new system will ensure all identification documents associated with the government such as ID, driving licence, passport, KRA PIN, and birth and death certificates are issued from a central source.

The judges, however, cautioned the government against taking DNA samples from anyone.

“While we have found that a prima facie case has been made to stop elements of the petitioners’ case, we are not satisfied that conservatory orders should be issued in the terms prayed for by the petitioners,” the court ruled.

It further barred the State from sharing information collected during the exercise with any organisation for any reasons pending the determination of a case filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Kenya Human Rights Commission and Nubian Rights Forum moved to court seeking suspension of collection of data from Kenyans under NIIMS.

KNCHR, through lawyer Martha Karua, said it was in the interest of the public for the court to stop the process saying Kenyans would lose more money if the registration began and later declared a nullity.