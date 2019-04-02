Local seed suppliers turn heat on multinationals

Little-known firms have outsmarted multinational companies in assisting smallholder farmers access quality seeds.

Two regional firms engaged in supplying seeds have topped the 2019 Access to Seeds Index for Eastern and Southern Africa, for playing a key role in raising smallholder farmer productivity, according to new research by the Amsterdam-based Access to Seeds Foundation.

Kenyan companies, East African Seed and Seed Co, placed first and second respectively, have both grown their activities in the region since the first index was published in 2016. East African Seed has a broad portfolio of local crops and large network of extension staff in several countries.

“Two African seed companies at the top of the ranking is no surprise, given their deeper understanding of the region and the challenges smallholder farmers face. Thailand’s East-West Seed in third place is transferring their knowhow and experience with smallholders in Asia to Africa,” said Sanne Helderman, Lead Researcher at Access to Seeds Index.

US-based Corteva Agriscience (DowDuPont) and Swiss-based Syngenta came fourth and fifth respectively. Ugandan companies Victoria Seeds, Naseco, Equator Seeds and FICA Seeds also make it to the Top 10 .

“It shows also that these relatively small seed companies are ahead of larger multinational seed companies in integrating smallholder farmers into their business models,” added Sanne.

Originally from Zimbabwe but now headquartered in South Africa, Seed Co is the African seed supplier with the most extensive breeding, production and sales network, and the widest geographic reach in training.