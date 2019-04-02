Irrigation lessons from arid Turkana

Residents of the arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya suffer food shortages due to unreliable rainfall, but one village is encouraging more tribesmen to adopt irrigation to boost food production

In the remote area of Nariokotome, in Turkana county, Paul Eregai, checks a water drip for irrigating olive trees in a farm.

The olives are planted in several rows, with a spacing of seven metres. Paul, who was once a pastoralist, is glad to participate in a church programme at Nariokotome Catholic church in Turkana, which aims at enticing livestock herders to try their hand in agriculture.

It had taken us six hours drive to get to this little known area, which received global attention in 1984 after archaeologists discovered Turkana Boy, a fossil estimated to be at least 1.6 million years old. This specimen is the most complete early human skeleton ever found. This made the area to be named as the Cradle of Mankind.

We successfully traversed the rough terrain, a journey that became bearable thanks to a reliable 4×4 vehicle and our driver Julius Oketch’s knowledge of the route.

We were met by Father Antonio Aguirre, who landed in Kenya from Spain in 2006 and was stationed in the parish as the father in charge. “We desired to have olives just like those in the Bible and that’s why they are here,” he said.

Olive is such a significant product that it’s mentioned several times in the Bible. They grow well in dry hot summers and cool rainy winters but do best in areas where the rains are less than 40 mm and temperatures average above 20 degrees Celsius

Turkana county is mostly dessert. It is said that former President Daniel Moi once visited the region and called it shamba la mawe (the stone farm). It is known for poverty, humanitarian emergencies, underdevelopment, inter-tribal conflicts and frequent exposure to natural and man-made disasters as well proliferation of small arms.

However, through irrigation, the Catholic church has been able to change the landscape of this barren land at Nariokotome village. Now, the area has found new meaning with the parish’s former orchard.

“We are trying to plant many olive trees, but they need some bit of cold weather which is rare in Turkana,” Father Antonio says. One drip at a time, the once bare fields are now green with vegetation, giving hope for families that would otherwise be facing starvation and malnutrition.

And not just olives grow in the farm. There are also greenhouses where water melons are thriving, fed by a canal of clean water. They also grow grapes — a crop normally does well in warm to hot temperatures but requires be sunny and dry weather during fruiting.

The warm temperatures are vital for increasing the sugar content of grape berries while minimising their acidity. Grapes grown in hot deserts or semi-deserts areas are also sweeter than those produced in colder regions.

The crop can grow on any soil provided it is deep and well-drained. Further down the farm are also flourishing dates, mangoes, and papaya. “When it rains, there’s a lot of it but we have a dam where we harvest excess water,” says the priest.

However, transforming the pastoralist community into farming hasn’t been easy. Among the Turkana community, while women can practise farming, men primarily concentrate on livestock.

Due to low productivity of the rangelands and the high variation of rainfall, pastoralists are forced to move frequently to exploit the few available pastures. “The culture is a challenge as Turkana are nomadic and it’s difficult convincing them to become farmers,” says the priest.

Father Anthony says the Turkana still depend a lot on the government for farm inputs, land preparation and linkages to markets. Such dependency has led to the sluggish uptake of modern farming in the county.

“We also need a bigger dam and drilling a borehole costs Sh1.5 million each depending on depth,” he said.

Still, almost 2,000 farmers have moved from the traditional overreliance on livestock keeping to sustainable farming, and they are reaping benefits while at it.

Perennial drought and subsequent food shortage due to unreliable rainfall might soon be a thing of the past for the group members, and the greater community as they seek to encourage more residents to adopt irrigation to improve their food crop.