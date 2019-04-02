Exploring the world through storytelling

Though Grace Wangari’s parents cultivated her reading culture, they never expected she would pursue a career in arts. They had law or medicine in mind. But telling stories has taken her places

Barry Silah @obel_barry

For Grace Wangari, art is more than expressing oneself. It has everything to do with emotion, passion and drive. Wangari who is in her 30s is an all-rounder in the creative space. She stands out tall as an author, actor and storyteller. She has traversed the world using storytelling to touch lives and make friends.

“I fell in love with reading at a tender age. I simply loved books. And my mother who instilled a reading culture would give out books as gifts whenever she appreciated us. She would buy children story books such as Adventures of Thiga, Beautiful Nyakio, and The Greedy Host,” says the mother of one.

Incidentally, the eighth born child of nine happened to be the only one who fell in love with books. It is something that once earned her a reprimand in primary school by her Geography teacher who thought it was too much of a distraction. “I just loved languages so much and I always wanted to learn something new every time,” she adds.

Wangari, who has now been in the industry professionally for 14 years, admits to having been a shy person growing up. “To date, it is not clear how I got over it. I think books were my perfect escape,” says Wangari who also earlier in her career took part in drama. It was a crazy fit at the time of start because of her shy demeanour and boys poked fun at her, but she soldiered on regardless.

Learning the ropes

Her transition from stage plays to acting in set books was exciting and directors at the time held her hand. And Zamaleo Creations head, Hellen Alumbe then encouraged Wangari to pursue storytelling. In 2004, Wangari joined Dream Travelling Theatre where she learned the ropes fast and by 2006, she had already earned her big break gig as a solo performer.

“I would have sessions under the trees with children and it was refreshing to see how storytelling resonated well with my audience,” she says.

The bubbly and cheerful Wangari has in her time done a couple of local television projects as well in popular shows such as Makutano Junction, Mnazi Lane and the medical drama; Saints. However, storytelling became her main backbone and she dug in with all her strength.

“I just love how I interact with my audience, plus it gives you an opportunity to be versatile. It is a good learning platform because an audience can make or break one’s ambition,” she adds adding that without the support of her family, her dreams would not have been valid.

It has been more than a decade of learning and networking for the outgoing Wangari and she has managed to build a brand in the process. She has further ventured in publishing with three books currently under her wings.

At the same time, she currently host a Bi-Monthly show known as Time-Out for children aged between four and 12 years just to bond and learn alongside their parents. “My purpose in this life is to help grow the reading culture in our children as much as possible so that they have something to hold onto,” she says.

Globe trotter

Wangari is now a prominent figure brushing shoulders with the high and mighty; a factor, which she owes to patience and dedication. “Many people in the creative space often complain a lot about lacking opportunities. In this industry, you must package yourself as a professional and this demands proper attitude. One also needs to be consistent and, of course, visible to get contacts and job opportunities,” she says.

She has toured Sweden, India, Germany and Iran for a couple of events plus being a regular face in the StoryMoja Festivals. Her themes revolve around everyday occurences such as life, love, pain, and joy.

Interestingly, her four-year-old daughter, Subira, has now taken after her and this makes Wangari a proud mum. “She is free to chart her own path, but I will be her guide,” she offers gushingly.