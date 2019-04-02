Mentorship; a booming business.

Sometimes, all you need is the right information and knowledge or someone to encourage you in life. Enter motivational speakers and mentors. But are the programmes a money-making scheme or a form of empowerment?

Harriet James @harriet86jim

“Sh15,000 for a mentorship programme!” Christian Musandu exclaimed. Yes, the topics offered were on areas of interest, but how could they charge all that just to mentor people who most of the time need the skills, yet have no money?

She was jobless, but afraid of taking that risk of starting a business. She had always wanted to pursue a career in the fashion industry. She paid the Sh15,000 required for the mentorship programme. Something she has never regretted to date.

By the time the programme was over, she was well prepared to take that risk. “I had always wanted to start a fashion business, but didn’t know how to go about it, or who to assist me.

One of the things that I learnt is good things cost money. If you want great returns, you have to invest a lot,” says the fashion designer and talent mentor.

Serious need

Now Christian uses her experience and what she learnt in the mentorship programme to not only earn a living, but also make an impact in the industry by mentoring others. Her fashion business has grown two decades later.

Everyday we are bombarded by various advertisement on mentorships and trainings by various churches and motivational speakers. This may indicate current job seekers do not have adequate skills for the job market. However, what puzzles many is the amount of money that those interested are requested to pay locking out the people who are in serious need of it.

Odadah Okello, a senior pastor at Agape Ministry International believes people would pay for what they place value on. “Everything nowadays is paid for, mpaka choo ya kanjo. Nobody is forced to pay for mentorship. People will opt to attend or not, whether it’s free or not, based on the value they place on it,” says Odadah adding, “We have to pay for halls, workers, among others. I believe the provision for the vision is in the vision.”

Tabitha Mwai, founder, Decent Conversations Foundation and Star Mums, a programme designed for single mothers, has for the last two years done mentorship programmes focusing on relationships and wellness.

There’s also another one for single mothers where she assists them to heal from their scars and rebuild their lives. While she seconds the fact that motivational speakers should place a fee on their programmes, she insists more emphasis should be on impact.

“While some trainers don’t mind doing free activities, for others, this is livelihood and have to make profits. My issue is that so many programmes are running as money-making schemes and not empowerment,” she argues.

According to her, the confusion in the market has been because people do not understand the difference between motivational speaking, training and mentorship. “Motivation speakers just speak and share a particular mindset. They are simply speakers specialising in different topics such as believing in one self and realising one’s potential,” she says.

LIttle impact

She believes that for one to call themselves a mentor, they need to go an extra mile and walk the journey with someone until they achieve something in an area of life. According to her, most programmes dubbed mentorship entail talking on podiums for a few minutes and then letting people go and never following up on their progress, which should not be the case.

“For mentorship, I think it’s a personal initiative to see someone progress. So, I think it should be for free. But for training, then one should pay. The objective might be the same, but delivery is different,” Tabitha explains. She advices mentors to walk with someone till they improve an aspect of their life or achieve their goals, otherwise what they do would be regarded as a money-making scheme.

“That’s why we have many people calling themselves mentors, but have little impact. If you are in the business of transforming or empowering lives money can’t be your primary objective,” she concludes.