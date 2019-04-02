Clicks of purpose

Osborne Macharia is a self-taught Cannes Lion Award-winning commercial and advertising photographer and digital artist whose work focuses on themes of Afro-futurism in culture, identity and fictional narratives. He candidly talks with Harriet James in this Spice EXCLUSIVE

You studied architecture. How and why did you switch to photography?

I was an artistic child and the highest career that could link to that was architecture. I even interned in an architecture firm when I was in Standard Eight. I knew this was my path and always topped in my class when I joined campus and even got the Vice Chancellor award for that.

During the studies, we were supposed to get attachment and I interned at a graphic design firm where I got to learn about photoshop. This became my side hustle while I was in school as I would design brochures and get cash. In fourth year, architecture became more of engineering elements and I lost touch as for me it was all about it being artistic. I failed my exams and that’s how I started photography.

So, did you go to a photography school?

I would sit and watch Joey Laurence online tutorials on photography. I liked how he lit his images. Joey began shooting when he was 17 years old and by the time he was 21, he was shooting for Warner Brothers and Forbes and this fascinated me and inspired me to follow him.

Both my parents did their Masters and my siblings are bookworms, so it did not sit well with them that I wanted to quit my studies and pursue my passion. They just urged me to finish my studies, which I did and I was free to pursue photography. By the time I was finishing my studies, doors began opening and I got a chance to work with beer brand Guinness on a project.

How do self-taught artists perfect themselves to a point where their work is appreciated internationally?

It’s a lot of research, experimentation and a lot of prep work. I’d take an image I had done, put a logo and it could become an advert. That’s how people got to hire me. When Guinness contacted me, they said they wanted to do an image they had seen on my social media page. Since I had already practised on it, shooting becomes easy. Just put out work and make sure your brand looks your work. Your Afro-futurism work is what has brought you to the limelight.

How did you switch to this and what is it all about?

I didn’t even know that my work was Afro-futurist until the day a CNN reporter asked me to talk about Afro-futurism. All I know is that I was tired of seeing how negatively Africa was being painted and decided to change all that through my work.

My mind was like; does this person think that we are prophets or something?

So, when I researched, I discovered my work was part of that whole movement, which is a new genre that people are still figuring its meaning. To me, it means repurposing the post-colonial African narrative be it in art, music or fashion.

It involves taking your history, present culture and future aspirations of people of colour and using that to showcase your work, to tell stories and narratives or create images that tell a different side of what Africa is known about. Talk about some of your projects and the inspiration behind them. I can talk about the Wear Gikosh project.

That whole project took us two years to conceptualise, create, till the time we did an experience event at the Junction Mall. It was an Afro-futuristic project that we collaborated with Kenyans who’ve actually owned aircraft that crashed and took them into workshops and converted them to furniture. One of the best projects, which was also the most challenging, was the one we did in Nigeria in 2017 on ‘hyena men’.

There’s a Lagos-based organisation called African Artist Foundation and the guy in charge is a prominent art figure in the continent. When he got funds from the Ford Foundation, he invited us to Nigeria for 10 days to do the project.

How did Black Panther project came into being?

It came after the Nigeria project and was not even something I had pursued. There was a big project we did in 2017 that went live and I didn’t realise Queen Sugar executive producer Ava DuVernay was following my work on Instagram. So, when they were doing Season Three, she asked the guys to contact me to do a project for them. They emailed my agents in South Africa and that’s how I got it. I didn’t even get to meet her as she was doing a tour for the movie Wrinkle With Time.

I learnt it was her who had asked them to contact me when we were in New Orleans. I felt challenged; I felt a lot of responsibility had been put on me because I was not representing myself but Kenya. What inspires your ideas? They just come (laughs). My inspiration comes from anywhere.

I could be driving, sleeping or even watching a movie. I don’t have a ritual that I go through. I could be talking to you and an idea comes up. I’ll just write it down on my phone and leave it there. Trying to explain my work is like watering it down because it’s the highest form of explanation.

Have you ever experienced stereotypes when you are working on a project abroad?

No. The funny thing is that whenever I’m abroad, I receive the best level of respect. As long as you understand what you are doing, you will be accorded the highest level of respect.

I could be skilled more than a white photographer, but since they come from abroad, they would be paid more than me. This is something that I’ve come to terms with and it’s not like I’m demanding anything, but it’s what I’ve observed. Sadly, most of my clients are not even in Kenya.

What are some of your achievements?

I’m not even in advertising, but I was the first Kenyan to be a jury at Cannes, which is like the Oscars in advertising. And I remember seeing the level of work that was there and I felt so behind. As a nation, I felt like we were 50 years behind.