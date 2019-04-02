There is more to inflation figures than meets the eye

Morris Aron

Something interesting is happening with inflation figures, the figurative economic number that gives an indication as to whether the general average price of basic goods and services is rising or falling.

The figure is key to policy makers because it impacts the cost of living, cost of doing business, borrowing money, mortgages, corporate and government bond yields, and every other aspect of the economy.

Traditionally, a drop or a rise in inflation in Kenya has been directly related to the amount of or lack of rain received. The figure is also highly dependent on the fuel prices at the pump. In general, inflation in Kenya tends to rise with absence of rain and high fuel prices. Also inflation figures generally tend to fall when there is enough rainfall and when fuel pump prices are low.

Here is the paradox that has economists and analysts talking. The drop in inflation figures does not seem to be capturing the fact that there is general drought in the country. The drop in inflation also does not seem to mention the demand lull effect of low money supply occasioned by the interest rate capping.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) figures show that inflation rate declined to an average of 4.4 per cent year to date as compared to 4.5 percent in a similar period in 2018.The explanation to a general decline in inflation has been on account of stable food prices, lower electricity and fuel prices, and muted demand driven inflationary pressures.

While fuel pump prices have been reviewed favourably, in the last couple of months, the rain factor has not been favourable to the course of inflation. In the last couple of months when there has been no sufficient rains and fuel pump prices have been on a see-saw, curiously, inflation has been generally falling.

Inflation figures should have reflected a spike if cause and effect of the two factors were included.

Interestingly, inflation figures were lowest in February coming in at 4.14 per cent, a time when everyone was beginning to feel the effects of long absence of rain. KNBS on their part explained the drop in inflation during a drought to low maize prices.

Last week, it indicated that their research shows the average cost of basic goods and services rose marginally in March compared to February a result of the prevailing drought conditions causing the costs of some foodstuffs to rise. Is it not time we also looked at the deflationary pressures of low money supply as a result of the rate cap? – Aron can be reached on [email protected]