Malawians ask for repatriation after South Africa attacks

More than 100 Malawians have asked to be repatriated to their home country following xenophobic attacks in South Africa, TimesLives reports, quoting the Mayor of Durban, Zandile Gumede.

Several others have returned to their previous homes in Burnwood informal settlement after calm was restored. “However, we have about 105 Malawians who have asked to be repatriated. We are helping them together with the International Organisation for Immigration and the Malawi High Commission,” she said.

TimesLive reports that the attacks were sparked by the discovery of stolen goods in the house of a Malawian national. It adds that a gesture by other Malawians residents to write a letter apologising for the crime committed by one of them had been well received by the locals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the attacks and backed talks with ambassadors from other African countries which were organised by his foreign affairs minister. -BBC