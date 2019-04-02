Using technology to help retailers access loans, expand sales

Adam Jones

Deepening financial access to Kenyans, mainly driven by the explosion of mobile phone usage, is an indicator that efforts to reach the unbanked, have received significant and merited, attention.

Generally, financial inclusion is defined as providing access to an adequate range of safe, convenient and affordable financial services to everyone, including low-income, rural and undocumented persons, who have been underserved or excluded from the formal financial sector.

Access to a transaction account is a first step towards broader financial inclusion, as it serves as a gateway to other financial services such as loans or insurance and eases financial transactions in daily economic activities. As much as Kenya is currently ranking well on this front, still more can be done to ensure that cash accessed through credit is used for the right reasons, and sustainably.

Consumer goods company Unilever, KCB Bank Kenya and Mastercard have partnered in a project that does not only fill this hole by encouraging responsible borrowing, but is also helping tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses to stock and sell Unilever’s products across Kenya.

This project was born from a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2017 between Ajay Banga, President and CEO of Mastercard, and Paul Polman, Chief Executive of Unilever, to advance financial inclusion efforts by empowering small and micro businesses in emerging markets.

The project dubbed “Jaza Duka,” Swahili for “fill the kiosks,” is an innovative solution enabling thousands of retailers access goods on credit, interest free for up to 17 days, highlighting a different model in the quest to improve financial inclusion in the informal sector.

The aim is to provide access to productive, affordable, and reliable means of accessing stock of goods for the growing number of small-scale traders in rural areas and businesses around the country.

The proprietary technology platform and business model enables the financing, monetisation, and management of dispatched stock, and in the process unlocking access to credit and expanding sales.

This solves the problem where banks usually require a formal credit history or collateral that may not be readily available and often results in entrepreneurs borrowing from informal lenders at high interest rates, potentially trapping them in a cycle of debt.

Through our work in emerging markets, we know that increasing access to finance alone is just one step to growing prosperity. While providing access to credit is an important enabler of growth for micro retailers, they also require a range of other tools and skills to grow their businesses.

We have learnt that there is significant potential to engage retailers through credit mechanisms that support business growth and ultimately lead to financial inclusion. By leveraging innovative payment technologies and know-how, we can ensure that crucial financial tools necessities are affordable and accessible to Kenya’s unbanked. – The writer is the Vice President and Area Business Head, Mastercard Middle East and Africa