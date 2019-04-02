Top US pension firms scout for investment opportunities

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

More than 30 representatives of major US pension and asset management funds are in the country on an initial mission to evaluate the investment potential and opportunities in infrastructure projects.

The team, which commenced its activities yesterday, is being hosted by the Kenya Pension Fund Investment Consortium on a three-day fact-finding mission. Collectively, these funds manage assets worth $1 trillion(Sh100.9 trillion).

Securities lobby

The visit is supported by the US National Association of Securities Professionals, the World Bank, and the US government, through United States Agency for International Development.

“By moving from traditional investments in stocks and bonds to new opportunities in Kenyan roads, power plants and enterprises, Kenyan and US pension funds will strengthen commercial ties between our countries. These investments will benefit both countries and enhance the economic security of Kenyan and American retirees,” said US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter.

Historically, infrastructure development has been financed by the public sector. The government, which is currently keen to achieve the Big Four agenda, has, however, in recent times extended invites to the private sector to support development of key infrastructure, including housing projects under the ambitious plan.

The country’s current financing gap for infrastructure stands at about Sh400 billion, a gap that could be sealed by increased participation of the private sector.