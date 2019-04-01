City hosts fund managers controlling Sh150tr assets

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Nairobi is playing host to more than 500 top fund managers and strategic investors from across the globe as the 16th annual African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) kicks off today.

The forum brings together fund managers and financial experts from across the world, who collectively manage more than $1.5 trillion (Sh151.3 trillion) in assets.

The event comprises two days of conferences and another two days of professional development programmes, placing Kenya on the global scene on Private Equity (PE) investments and venture capital.

Kenya is ranked as Africa’s second most attractive country for PE investment over the next three years, mainly on a conducive investment climate and its status as one of Africa’s main tech hubs.

Conducive environment

“We have seen an enabling environment which include legal structures and government support, all which are making the country attractive,” AVCA chief executive Michelle Essome said yesterday in Nairobi.

AVCA data shows the country reported 110 PE deals between 2013 and 2018 valued at $1.3 billion (Sh130.9 billion ) with $6 million (Sh604.5 million) median deal size, accounting for 59 per cent of deals by value in East Africa.

PE funds invest directly in companies, by either purchasing private firms or buying a controlling interest in publicly traded companies.

Most of the PE industry is made up of large institutional investors, such as pension funds and large private equity firms funded by a group of accredited investors.

In most cases, PE investors raise money from Limited Partners (LPs) like pension and retirement funds, endowments, insurance companies, and wealthy individuals.

They then source and close deals to acquire companies, improve operations, cut costs and tighten management in their portfolio companies before finally selling off portfolio companies at a profit, a move commonly referred to as exit.

Recent deals reported in Kenya include New York based investment management firm Kuramo Capital which last year acquired an additional 17.5 per cent stake in GenAfrica Asset Managers Ltd from the management and staff of GenAfrica Asset Managers for Sh554.2 million.This valued the company at Sh3.2 billion.

Old Mutual, a UK-based international financial services group providing investment and savings, insurance, asset management and retirement solutions, increased its stake in UAP – Old Mutual Holdings from 60.7 per cent to 66.7 per cent, in a deal to purchase a six per cent stake in UAP-Old Mutual for Sh3.1 billion.

Badoer Investments Ltd, a Dubai-based investment firm, bought a 15.6 per cent stake in Sumac Microfinance Bank for Sh100 million.

Attractive destination

Another deal was by Fanisi Capital which entered into an agreement to invest up to Sh400 million in Kitengela International School.

“Kenya will remain one of the most attractive destinations for capital investments going forward,” said Paul Kavuma, CEO Catalyst Principal Partners during yesterday’s briefing ahead of today’s official opening.

The government’s Big Four Agenda is expected to feature prominently during the forum with the government expected to seal major deals at the conference, to be officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This forum gives us an opportunity to share with them our success stories and present them an investment opportunity in the country,” said James Mworia, Group chief executive director, Centum Investments.

George Odo, senior partner and managing director, AfricInvest East Africa said: “We expect new capital to be committed in Africa during the conference.”

Some 1,022 PE deals were reported in Africa between 2013-18 period, valued at $25.7 billion (Sh2.589 trillion).

Mworia, who is part of the organising committee, has hinted the government and private sector would be pushing for investment deals in infrastructure, education, manufacturing, health among other areas.

The hotel industry is also expected to reap from the conference as Nairobi continues to remain a top destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions.