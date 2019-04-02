Ramaphosa condemns new xenophobic attacks

Pretoria, Monday

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the latest spate of xenophobic attacks in the country and called on security agencies to arrest perpetrators.

He said the violence, which mostly targeted Malawian and other African nationals, in KwaZulu-Natal was regrettable, “particularly on the eve of Freedom Month” marking 25 years since the country’s first democratic elections.

Last week, dozens of people were forced from their homes by angry mobs who also looted shops.

“Today, our economy and society benefits from our extensive trade and investment relations with partners on our continent and many of our continental compatriots live in South Africa where they are making important contributions to the development of our country,” he said in statement.

Ramaphosa said he welcomed Monday’s meeting between South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu and ambassadors from several African countries today to discuss the violence.

“African development depends on movement of people, goods and services. We will not allow criminals to set back these processes,” he added. — BBC